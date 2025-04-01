Defying Odds: Nepal's Amputee Models Shine on the Ramp

In a striking display of resilience and empowerment, Prakash Singh Thakuri, a left-leg amputee from Nepal, along with fellow differently-abled models, took the spotlight on the ramp. The Amputee Runway Nepal 2025 aims to challenge societal perceptions about physical abilities while coinciding with 'limb loss and limb difference awareness month.'

Thakuri, who harbored dreams of fashion and music, found his aspirations renewed despite losing his leg in an accident five years ago. 'Walking on the ramp today is like a dream come true,' he expressed to ANI. The event, held in Nepal's capital, Kathmandu, saw numerous aspiring models participate, each raising awareness about the diversity of limb differences.

Organized by the Nimala Foundation, a non-profit focusing on disability and rehabilitation, the runway emphasized themes of 'Strength, Grace, and Prosthetic Limbs.' Krishna Budha Chhetri from the organizing board noted the significant impact such showcases have in shifting perspectives towards inclusivity in fashion. Despite the challenges posed by accidents and illnesses, these models are redefining societal norms through strength and poise.

