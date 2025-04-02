Left Menu

BIMSTEC Senior Officials Unite for Regional Economic Growth

The 25th BIMSTEC Senior Officials' Meeting in Bangkok lays groundwork for regional cooperation. Bangladesh, spearheading discussions, emphasizes the need for timely completion of key Free Trade Area agreements. The meeting prepares for upcoming Ministerial Meeting and Summit, cementing strategies for economic integration and regional development.

Bangladesh delegation participates in the 25th BIMSTEC Senior Officials' Meeting in Bangkok. (Bangladesh Foreign Ministry). Image Credit: ANI
The 25th Session of the BIMSTEC Senior Officials' Meeting kicked off in Bangkok, Thailand, preceding the upcoming 6th BIMSTEC Summit slated for April 4, 2025. Leading a five-member delegation, Bangladesh's Foreign Secretary Ambassador Md. Jashim Uddin highlighted the nation's role as the Lead Country for the 'Trade, Investment, and Development including Blue Economy' sector, urging member states to facilitate the swift finalization of vital agreements under the BIMSTEC Free Trade Area Framework Agreement.

Key agreements under focus include Trade in Goods, Rules of Origin, Mutual Assistance in Customs Matters, Dispute Settlement Procedures, Trade Facilitation, Investment, and Trade in Services. The swift realization of the Free Trade Area is crucial for regional economic growth, noted Uddin. The session also reviewed reports from prior meetings, including insights from the Eminent Persons' Group on BIMSTEC's future direction.

Deliberations covered BIMSTEC's specialized centers' achievements, such as the Weather and Climate Centre and the Center of Excellence on Tropical Medicine. Officials laid groundwork for the upcoming Ministerial Meeting and Sixth Summit, fine-tuning the agendas and declarations. Bangladesh is to host the next Senior Officials' Meeting, affirming its commitment to bolstering regional cooperation and economic integration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

