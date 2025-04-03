Internet Woes Disrupt Business in PoGB's Gojal Valley

In the Gojal Valley of Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan, businesses are facing significant challenges due to faltering internet services, according to Pamir Times. The frequent disruptions and extended downtime are particularly affecting local entrepreneurs, such as hotel operators, who are struggling to manage bookings efficiently and maintain their operations.

Hotel owners have vented their frustration over the unreliable internet, which hampers their ability to confirm bookings or address customer queries promptly, as reported by Pamir Times. One hotel owner lamented, 'We are losing customers daily because we can't process bookings,' highlighting that outages can persist for hours or even an entire day.

Besides connectivity issues, locals are discontent with the high charges for internet services, expressing grievances over service providers' failures to meet commitments despite charging hefty fees, as reported by Pamir Times. A shopkeeper stated, 'We pay high prices for services, yet the quality is consistently poor. The providers make promises but fail to deliver.' The persistent issues remain unresolved despite numerous complaints, raising concerns about their long-term impact on local businesses.

With tourism booming in the region, reliable internet is crucial for those dependent on digital tools for business operations. The local community is urging government and service providers to address this issue urgently, recognizing the importance of a robust digital infrastructure for economic growth and tourism. Hopes are high that these concerns will be addressed before further disruptions impact the economy.

Meanwhile, the residents of Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan continue to voice their concerns over the region's social, economic, and political challenges. Their protests call for justice, equality, and enhanced living conditions, as they seek improved representation, rights, and opportunities for development.

(With inputs from agencies.)