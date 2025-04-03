Left Menu

India-Thailand Relations Soar to Strategic Heights

PM Modi and Thailand's PM Shinawatra agreed to elevate India-Thailand relations to a strategic partnership. Modi acknowledged Thailand's role in India's 'Act East' Policy, underscored cultural ties, and expressed condolences for a recent earthquake. They exchanged memorandums, marking a new era of cooperation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Thailand

Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in significant diplomatic talks with Thailand's Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra in Bangkok, resulting in a decision to elevate bilateral relations to a strategic partnership. During a joint press conference, PM Modi expressed India's condolences for the recent earthquake in Thailand that claimed several lives.

Emphasizing Thailand's pivotal role in India's 'Act East' Policy and the broader Indo-Pacific vision, PM Modi stated, "India and Thailand support a free, open, inclusive, rule-based order; we believe in the policy of developmentism, not expansionism." The leaders agreed to establish a strategic dialogue between security agencies to enhance cooperative measures.

Highlighting the deep cultural connections between India and Thailand, Modi expressed gratitude for a commemorative stamp based on 18th-century Ramayana mural paintings. He emphasized the Buddhist links and academic exchanges between the two countries, while the Thai PM presented Modi with a compilation of Buddhist scriptures as a "Gift of Peace and Wisdom." The meeting also addressed cybercrime issues affecting Indian citizens in Thailand and concluded with a ceremonial Guard of Honour for PM Modi's arrival for the 6th BIMSTEC Summit.

