India's Operation Brahma: A Lifeline for Earthquake-Ravaged Myanmar

India's National Disaster Response Force is executing Operation Brahma in earthquake-hit Myanmar. NDRF teams continue rescue efforts, utilizing advanced equipment and canine units to search for survivors. Alongside, India provides substantial humanitarian aid and medical assistance, reaffirming its role as a regional first responder.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-04-2025 10:15 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 10:15 IST
NDRF continues SAR operations in four active worksites in Myanmar. (Photo/X@NDRFHQ). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Myanmar

India's National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams are diligently conducting search and rescue operations in Myanmar, following a devastating 7.7-magnitude earthquake. As part of an initiative called Operation Brahma, efforts are ongoing at four sites, with three sites closed after successful SAR missions.

Underlining India's role as a regional first responder, 80 NDRF personnel supported by canine units and advanced equipment have been deployed. In addition to SAR operations, India has dispatched 625 metric tonnes of humanitarian aid, reflecting its commitment to the affected neighbor.

Further support comes from an Indian Army Field Hospital providing crucial medical services. The efforts are well-received in Myanmar, where locals express gratitude for the prompt and comprehensive assistance offered by India amid the crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

