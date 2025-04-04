Plummeting Maize Exports Highlight Policy Shortcomings

In a significant downturn, Pakistan's maize exports saw an 87% drop in the January-March quarter of FY25, as reported by Dawn. The Ministry of Food Security has directed the Department of Plant Protection (DPP) to enforce phytosanitary regulations in response. During this period, the country exported 53,725 tonnes of maize to only 12 nations, compared to 419,432 tonnes to 34 countries in 2024. In 2023, the same quarter witnessed exports totaling 147,057 tonnes to 46 countries.

Official data disclosed a complete halt in maize exports to markets including Bahrain, Bangladesh, Brunei Darussalam, China, and others in 2025. A senior food security official expressed concerns over the timing of the export dip, which came amid a domestic surplus of six million tonnes from a total production of 9.6 million tonnes.

On March 26, newly appointed Quarantine Director Ishfaque unveiled long-awaited Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for maize exports to Vietnam, aiming to tackle the export challenges. These SOPs include registering exporters' warehouses with the DPP, setting up Khapra beetle monitoring traps, using polypropylene bags for storage, and maintaining strict hygiene protocols.

Industry insiders are attributing the sharp decline to ineffective government policies, including the appointment of non-technical bureaucrats. The DPP, led by Allah Ditta Abid and Muhammad Tariq Khan from 2023 to 2024, was previously credited with historic agricultural export figures, reaching USD 8 billion.

