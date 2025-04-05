PM Modi's Strengthened Bonds with Sri Lanka: A Historic Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the significance of Sri Lanka in India's Neighbourhood First policy during his visit to Colombo. Highlighting the bilateral ties, Modi announced a debt restructuring package for Sri Lanka and stressed a humanitarian approach to fisherman's issues, underscoring India's steadfast support amid economic turmoil.

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake honored Modi with the 'Mithra Vibhushana Medal', illustrating the deep-rooted friendship between the nations. Modi, on his fourth visit to Sri Lanka, reflected on past crises and reiterated India's unwavering support. Discussions also focused on mutual security and housing projects for the Tamil community.

This ceremonial visit marks Modi's first since 2019, following his participation in the BIMSTEC Summit in Thailand. His arrival in Colombo was warmly received by top Sri Lankan ministers, showcasing the profound relationship between India and Sri Lanka.

