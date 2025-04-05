Left Menu

PM Modi's Strengthened Bonds with Sri Lanka: A Historic Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reinforced India's ties with Sri Lanka during a state visit. Highlighting mutual security interests and support during crises, both nations pledged humanitarian efforts for fishermen and infrastructure development. Modi was honored with the prestigious 'Mithra Vibhushana Medal', underscoring enduring bilateral friendship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-04-2025 13:33 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 13:33 IST
PM Modi's Strengthened Bonds with Sri Lanka: A Historic Visit
PM Narendra Modi (Image Credit: YouTube/MinistryofExternalAffairs). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the significance of Sri Lanka in India's Neighbourhood First policy during his visit to Colombo. Highlighting the bilateral ties, Modi announced a debt restructuring package for Sri Lanka and stressed a humanitarian approach to fisherman's issues, underscoring India's steadfast support amid economic turmoil.

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake honored Modi with the 'Mithra Vibhushana Medal', illustrating the deep-rooted friendship between the nations. Modi, on his fourth visit to Sri Lanka, reflected on past crises and reiterated India's unwavering support. Discussions also focused on mutual security and housing projects for the Tamil community.

This ceremonial visit marks Modi's first since 2019, following his participation in the BIMSTEC Summit in Thailand. His arrival in Colombo was warmly received by top Sri Lankan ministers, showcasing the profound relationship between India and Sri Lanka.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

 Global
2
White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

 Global
3
Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

 Global
4
Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertainties

Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertaint...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New featureless AI tool secures IoT devices in real-time

LEDs, IoT, and AI revolutionize indoor agriculture with efficiency and sustainability

AI disruption zones identified: Study flags education, energy and fintech as high-risk sectors

AI-driven diet app reshapes microbiota and cuts belly fat

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025