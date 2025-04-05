Left Menu

PM Modi Strengthens India-Sri Lanka Ties with Historic Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Colombo for extensive talks with President Anura Kumara Dissanayake. PM Modi is the first foreign leader welcomed by Dissanayake during his presidency. The visit focused on enhancing India-Sri Lanka relations, with MoUs signed and a trilateral energy project launched. The visit marks stronger regional collaboration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-04-2025 15:56 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 15:56 IST
PM Modi Strengthens India-Sri Lanka Ties with Historic Visit
PM Modi and President Dissanayake held bilateral talks in Colombo (Photo: X/ @MEAIndia). Image Credit: ANI
During a historic visit to Colombo, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in extensive discussions with Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake. The visit marks Modi as the first foreign leader hosted by Dissanayake as President, reinforcing the commitment to strengthening India-Sri Lanka relations.

A highlight of the meeting was the signing of multiple Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs), including a trilateral agreement with the United Arab Emirates for developing Trincomalee into an energy hub. This underscores the focus on regional cooperation and enhancing bilateral ties between the two nations.

PM Modi's visit, the first since 2019, was marked by a ceremonial welcome at Independence Square, a gesture underscoring the importance of the trip. The discussions also emphasized India's support for Sri Lanka's economic recovery, aligning with India's Neighbourhood First policy and Vision MAHASAGAR.

(With inputs from agencies.)

