PM Modi Strengthens India-Sri Lanka Ties with Historic Visit

During a historic visit to Colombo, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in extensive discussions with Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake. The visit marks Modi as the first foreign leader hosted by Dissanayake as President, reinforcing the commitment to strengthening India-Sri Lanka relations.

A highlight of the meeting was the signing of multiple Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs), including a trilateral agreement with the United Arab Emirates for developing Trincomalee into an energy hub. This underscores the focus on regional cooperation and enhancing bilateral ties between the two nations.

PM Modi's visit, the first since 2019, was marked by a ceremonial welcome at Independence Square, a gesture underscoring the importance of the trip. The discussions also emphasized India's support for Sri Lanka's economic recovery, aligning with India's Neighbourhood First policy and Vision MAHASAGAR.

