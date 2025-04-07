Sharjah Consultative Council to Debate Judicial Authority Draft Law
The Sharjah Consultative Council will convene for its 12th meeting to discuss a draft law affecting the judicial authority in Sharjah. With key figures in attendance, the session will also address a comprehensive report by the Legal and Legislative Affairs Committee.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
The Sharjah Consultative Council (SCC) is set to convene for its 12th meeting on Thursday, under the leadership of Chairman Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi, as part of the ongoing second regular session of its 11th legislative term.
Key on the agenda is the discussion of a draft law concerning the regulation of the judicial authority within the Emirate of Sharjah. Alongside this, a detailed report from the SCC Legal and Legislative Affairs, Appeals, Suggestions, and Complaints Committee will be scrutinized.
Counsellor Mansour Mohammed bin Nassar, a pivotal figure as the SCC Member and Chairman of the Sharjah Government Legal Department, will participate in this significant session, highlighting its importance in shaping future legislative frameworks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
