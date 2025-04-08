Left Menu

US Tariffs and Unfair Trade Practices: A Deep Dive into Global Market Dynamics

The USTR highlights global trade barriers affecting US exports, spotlighting ten 'unfair practices,' including India's ethanol import ban. US tariffs and trade barriers exacerbate issues as officials seek a balanced trade agreement amid escalating global market concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2025 10:18 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 10:18 IST
US Tariffs and Unfair Trade Practices: A Deep Dive into Global Market Dynamics
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

With U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs starting to take effect, the United States Trade Representative (USTR) has identified ten 'unfair trade practices' affecting American exporters. Among these is India's ban on American ethanol imports, which the USTR claims impedes market access for U.S. ethanol, potentially adding $414 million in annual exports if lifted.

In its 2025 National Trade Estimate Report, the USTR criticizes India's ethanol import policies. The report details the complexities of acquiring an import license through India's Ministry of Commerce and Industry, and notes broader restrictions on biofuel imports. This issue is part of wider discussions between U.S. and Indian officials seeking to amend trade relations amid heightened tariffs.

Beyond India, the USTR exposes challenges in other major economies, including tariff and quota systems in Japan and disadvantageous carbon regulations in the EU, collectively suggesting a troubling global landscape for U.S. exporters. Amid these challenges, U.S. and Indian officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, aim for a balanced trade agreement that navigates these disputes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025