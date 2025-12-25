Left Menu

Foxtron Unveils First Taiwan-Made EV for Global Market

Foxtron Vehicle Technologies, a collaboration between Foxconn and Yulon Motor, launched its inaugural electric vehicle model, Bria, for the global market, marking it as Taiwan's first EV export. The company aims to expand its influence by acquiring Yulon's Luxgen brand, aiming to solidify Taiwan's EV value chain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-12-2025 09:17 IST | Created: 25-12-2025 09:17 IST
Taiwan's Foxtron Vehicle Technologies, emerging from a joint venture between tech giant Foxconn and automaker Yulon Motor, introduced its new electric vehicle (EV) model, Bria, this past Thursday. Offered in three price tiers, starting at $28,600, Bria is Taiwan's premiere EV designed for international distribution.

In a significant move, Foxtron also announced acquiring Yulon Motor's Luxgen passenger-car brand for approximately $24.95 million. This acquisition includes full control over Luxgen's operations and its five sales subsidiaries, aligning with Foxtron's strategic plan to launch its Model B EV under the Bria brand in Taiwan.

Foxtron, supported with a 45.6% stake by Foxconn, seeks to enhance Taiwan's electric vehicle ecosystem, focusing on development, sales, and after-services. Operating on a contract design and manufacturing model, it aims to produce EVs for established car brands worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

