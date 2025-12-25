Foxtron Unveils First Taiwan-Made EV for Global Market

Taiwan's Foxtron Vehicle Technologies, emerging from a joint venture between tech giant Foxconn and automaker Yulon Motor, introduced its new electric vehicle (EV) model, Bria, this past Thursday. Offered in three price tiers, starting at $28,600, Bria is Taiwan's premiere EV designed for international distribution.

In a significant move, Foxtron also announced acquiring Yulon Motor's Luxgen passenger-car brand for approximately $24.95 million. This acquisition includes full control over Luxgen's operations and its five sales subsidiaries, aligning with Foxtron's strategic plan to launch its Model B EV under the Bria brand in Taiwan.

Foxtron, supported with a 45.6% stake by Foxconn, seeks to enhance Taiwan's electric vehicle ecosystem, focusing on development, sales, and after-services. Operating on a contract design and manufacturing model, it aims to produce EVs for established car brands worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)