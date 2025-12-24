Left Menu

Global Markets Steady Amid Record-Setting AI-Driven Gains

Global markets steadied near record highs as 2025 ends, driven by AI advancements. Gold and silver surged to new peaks, while the U.S. economy's robust growth bolstered risk sentiment. European and Asian stocks were mixed, and oil prices steadied despite a third consecutive annual decline.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-12-2025 15:27 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 15:27 IST
Global shares held steady near record highs on Wednesday as 2025 drew to a close, driven by brisk AI-driven gains. Commodities, notably gold and silver, reached new all-time highs, reflecting a flourishing market environment.

U.S. data revealing the economy's faster-than-expected expansion in the third quarter bolstered investor sentiment, leading the S&P 500 to a record close. However, the rally weighed on bonds, while Europe experienced mixed results with flat STOXX 600 and slight declines in the FTSE 100.

In Asia, stocks rose modestly on Wall Street's rally, with Japan's market showing particular strength. Gold and silver continued their upward trajectory, with gold stable at $4,489.91 per ounce. Meanwhile, Brent crude saw a minimal increase, though oil once again faced annual declines.

