Senator Rehman Urges Action in Century's Worst Indus Water Crisis
Senator Sherry Rehman highlights a national emergency as the Indus River faces historically low water levels. Citing climate change, reduced rainfall, and excessive canal use, she demands immediate collaboration between government bodies. The crisis calls for declaring a climate emergency and formulating a national conservation strategy.
Pakistan is grappling with an alarming water crisis as the Indus River system experiences its lowest water levels in over a century. Senator Sherry Rehman, heading the Senate Standing Committee on Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, has raised the alarm, categorizing the situation as a national emergency.
Rehman has emphasized the critical nature of the issue, attributing the severe water shortages to a drastic 40 percent reduction in rainfall exacerbated by accelerating climate change. The most severe impact is observed at the Sukkur Barrage, with water supply plummeting by 71 percent, while overall levels across major barrages have declined by 65 percent.
Highlighting mismanagement, Rehman criticized the excessive canal extractions worsening the crisis. She urged immediate collective action, focusing on conserving existing resources through coordination between provincial and federal governments. Moreover, she called for the crisis to be declared a climate emergency, with a prompt strategic meeting to address the urgent needs for millions reliant on these water resources.
(With inputs from agencies.)
