IDF Strikes Decimate Gaza Terrorist Infrastructures

Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) carried out extensive military operations in Gaza, dismantling 35 terrorist targets and infrastructures within 24 hours. The attacks, involving airstrikes and ground forces, targeted key terrorist areas including Rafah and the northern Gaza Strip, successfully neutralizing multiple threats and establishing control.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2025 18:07 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 18:07 IST
IDF Strikes Decimate Gaza Terrorist Infrastructures
Visual from the Gaza Strip amid Israel-Hamas conflict (Image Credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
In a series of decisive airstrikes and ground operations, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have targeted and obliterated several terrorist infrastructures in Gaza over the last 24 hours. According to IDF reports, 35 buildings and tunnels, utilized for terrorist activities, were demolished overnight.

An IDF spokesperson disclosed that the operations encompassed strategic strikes by the Air Force and ground units, systematically targeting terrorist strongholds in the Gaza Strip. Intensive efforts were reported in Rafah and along the 'Moraj' axis.

Division 252 forces focused their offensive on dismantling infrastructure in the northern Gaza Strip, while collaboration between the Air Force and intelligence agencies led to the successful destruction of sniper and observation posts posing immediate threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

