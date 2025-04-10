Left Menu

Extradition of Tahawwur Rana: A Legal Triumph Against 26/11 Terror Accused

The US Supreme Court's decision marks the end of his legal battles, paving the way for his trial in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2025 22:42 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 22:42 IST
Foreign Affairs Expert Sushant Sareen (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Foreign Affairs Expert Sushant Sareen has lauded the extradition of Tahawwur Rana, accused of involvement in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, considering it a significant legal victory. Speaking to ANI, Sareen praised the government's resolve to ensure justice is served, emphasizing its steadfast dedication in bringing the accused to trial.

The extradition process came to fruition after the US Supreme Court rejected Tahawwur Rana's appeals to halt his transfer to India. This decision exhausts his legal avenues in the US, marking a crucial point in the quest for accountability in the tragic events of November 2008, which claimed over 160 lives.

Initially, the case against Rana, a Pakistani-Canadian national, began with the NIA in Delhi taking charge on criminal conspiracy charges. While the extradition brings him to Indian jurisdiction, authorities in Mumbai are yet to determine if his custody can be further sought for local investigation related to the attacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

