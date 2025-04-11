Balochistan High Court Deliberates on the Detention of Activist Mahrang Baloch

The Balochistan High Court has reserved judgment on a significant petition challenging the detention of Mahrang Baloch, a leader of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee, and several activists under the MPO Act. Reportedly, these detentions have spurred extensive public debate and media scrutiny.

The hearing, presided over by Justices Ejaz Ahmed Swati and Muhammad Aamir Nawaz Rana, was initiated by Mahrang's sister. The petition appeals for the activists' immediate release, contesting the legality of their detention. A distinguished panel of lawyers, including Kamran Murtaza and others, argued against the legality of the detention order, citing violations of fundamental rights.

During proceedings, the court requested an affidavit under Article 5, focusing on state loyalty and obedience to the law. Although submitted, its contents sparked further legal discussions, led by Advocate General Adnan Basharat. The bench has reserved its decision, while senior lawyer Kamran Murtaza expressed optimism for a favorable outcome. The case has intensified scrutiny on administrative detention laws and their impact on civil liberties in Pakistan, especially given the troubling context of enforced disappearances.

(With inputs from agencies.)