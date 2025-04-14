Brice Oligui Nguema Clinches Presidency in Gabon's Controversial Election

Brice Oligui Nguema, Gabon's military leader, has emerged victorious in the presidential election, according to provisional results released by the Interior Ministry, as reported by Al Jazeera. Nguema, who orchestrated a military coup earlier in 2023, secured approximately 90% of the vote in an anticipated landslide.

Despite warnings of potential issues during vote counting by his main rival, Alain Claude Bilie-By-Nze, Nguema maintained that the electoral process was transparent. Shortly after his victory, Nguema pledged to restore the dignity of the Gabonese people and return what he claimed had been taken from them.

Nguema lauded Gabon's foreign policy success, enhanced international engagement, and diplomatic strides achieved during his tenure. With 20 ambassadors received and new embassies established, including those from the UK and India, he highlighted Gabon's evolving global partnerships.

Touting his achievements in 19 months, Nguema, who previously led the Republican Guard under former President Ali Bongo, vowed to address corruption, economic diversification, and investment in agriculture, tourism, and industry.

While voter turnout exceeded previous figures, many Gabonese citizens remain sceptical of tangible change following Nguema's election, particularly given his seven-year term amid socio-economic challenges faced by a population living predominantly below the poverty line.

