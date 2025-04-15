Left Menu

Water Wars: Punjab Challenges Sindh Over River Disputes

The Punjab government has urged the Indus River System Authority to address water misallocation, accusing Sindh of overusing its share. Amid reported shortages, Punjab is concerned about its agricultural productivity. The situation is at a critical point, prompting demands for urgent intervention and accurate water reporting from Sindh's barrages.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Punjab government has formally requested the Indus River System Authority (IRSA) to ensure equitable water distribution among provinces, citing grievances against Sindh's alleged excessive water consumption. Punjab officials accuse Sindh of exploiting more than its allocated share, contributing to a significant shortfall, according to The News International.

Punjab's apprehensions stem from a declared 43% water deficit for early Kharif 2025, leading to a restricted allocation of 6.702 million acre-feet for the province. Sindh's purported overuse is exacerbating Punjab's water scarcity issues, raising alarms over agricultural output and regional water security, officials explained.

To address these concerns, Punjab's Irrigation Department has called for IRSA to enforce accurate water distribution reporting from Sindh's barrages. It urges the reopening of the CJ and TP link canals to secure Punjab's rightful share. Immediate intervention is demanded, with claims of Sindh's misreporting at key monitoring sites affecting the overall distribution balance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

