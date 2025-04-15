President Murmu's Landmark Diplomatic Journey to Portugal and Slovakia: Strengthening Bilateral Ties

President Droupadi Murmu embarked on a historic four-day State Visit to Portugal and Slovakia, aiming to bolster bilateral ties. She met with national leaders and engaged with the Indian diaspora, emphasizing the common goals shared by India and these European nations.

In Portugal, President Murmu was welcomed with state honors and participated in significant cultural exchanges, including receiving the prestigious 'City Key of Honour' of Lisbon. She stressed the importance of fostering mutual growth in trade, technology, and energy.

During her visit to Slovakia, she was conferred an honorary doctorate and witnessed agreements aiming to strengthen economic and cultural collaborations. President Murmu's efforts highlighted India's commitment to deepening international ties and exploring diverse opportunities for collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)