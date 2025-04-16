Left Menu

Gridora: Pioneering Infrastructure Development in Abu Dhabi and Beyond

Abu Dhabi's ADQ, IHC, and Modon Holding launch Gridora, an infrastructure platform aiming to transform public-private project delivery. Utilizing global expertise, Gridora focuses on two business lines to enhance project returns, driving innovation and efficiency in infrastructure development nationally, regionally, and internationally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-04-2025 22:29 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 22:29 IST
Representative Image (Photo/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Abu Dhabi's key players, comprising ADQ, IHC, and Modon Holding, have strategically teamed up to establish Gridora, an infrastructure-focused joint venture aiming to enhance development partnerships. Operating under Modon Holding, Gridora is poised to be a pivotal platform promoting collaboration with specialist partners and capital providers, facilitating the execution of substantial and impactful infrastructure projects. Leveraging Modon's local and international expertise, the entity is set to expedite major project delivery both within the UAE and globally.

Gridora's structure encompasses two distinct yet complementary areas: Infrastructure Projects and Infrastructure Investments. This dual approach mirrors the project origination and asset management strengths of its founding consortium. By taking the helm in critical infrastructure processes, Gridora aims to unlock value across the entire infrastructure lifecycle, from planning to operational phases, thus opening avenues for fee-based revenues and stimulating long-term investment returns.

Highlighting the strategic alliance, Jassem Mohamed Bu Ataba Al Zaabi, Chairman of Modon Holding, emphasized the importance of world-class infrastructure for Abu Dhabi's growing economy. With ADQ, IHC, and Modon's combined expertise, Gridora is set to emerge as a leader in infrastructure development. ADQ's Managing Director, Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, expressed confidence in Gridora's potential to catalyze transformative projects, underscoring the collaborative effort to introduce innovative and efficient infrastructure solutions that promise long-lasting benefits for Abu Dhabi and beyond.

(With inputs from agencies.)

