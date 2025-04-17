Crisis in Balochistan: Rising Enforced Disappearances Amid Human Rights Concerns

Three individuals have been forcibly abducted by Pakistan's armed forces, according to the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), which has condemned these recent enforced disappearances. The abducted men, identified as Nawab Sahil, Shehbaz Ali, and Asmat Ullah, were taken on April 16 and April 12 respectively.

The Pakistani government's handling of the Baloch issue has stirred a growing human rights crisis, with enforced disappearances becoming a common occurrence, heightening tensions and protests among the Baloch populace. Human rights abuses against the Baloch have gained attention not only from international and local rights organizations but also from within Pakistan's institutions.

According to the 2023 report by the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan, instances of enforced disappearances in Balochistan are on the rise. Despite its rich natural resources, including gold, copper, and natural gas, Balochistan remains Pakistan's poorest province. The Baloch ethnic group, heavily marginalized, has sustained armed resistance and called for an equitable share of resources, leading to demands for independence.

