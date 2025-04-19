Hindu Leader's Tragic Fate: A Community in Mourning

In a chilling incident that has left the Hindu community in Dinajpur district's Biral Upazila in deep shock, community leader Bhavesh Chandra Roy was reportedly abducted from his home and brutally killed earlier this week. Police confirmed on Saturday that a postmortem has been conducted.

Bhavesh Roy, a vice-president of the local unit of the Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad and a revered figure in Basudebpur village, fell victim to an attack still shrouded in uncertainty. "The postmortem report has yet to be released," said Abdus Sabur, the officer-in-charge of Biral Police Station. Though a complaint from the family is pending, police assure action will follow the report's release.

Eyewitness accounts report that four men forcibly took Roy after he received a suspicious phone call. Despite efforts to save him, he was pronounced dead at Dinajpur Medical College Hospital. The assailants' identities remain unknown, but Shantana Roy, Bhavesh's wife, claims recognition of two suspects. The police, under Sabur's guidance, are actively pursuing leads to apprehend those responsible.

(With inputs from agencies.)