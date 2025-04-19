Left Menu

Hindu Leader's Tragic Fate: A Community in Mourning

Bhavesh Chandra Roy, a Hindu community leader, was allegedly abducted and killed in Biral Upazila. A postmortem has been conducted, but the report is pending. His family has not yet filed a case, focusing on funeral arrangements. Police are investigating the incident and preparing to take action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-04-2025 12:10 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 12:10 IST
Hindu Leader's Tragic Fate: A Community in Mourning
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

In a chilling incident that has left the Hindu community in Dinajpur district's Biral Upazila in deep shock, community leader Bhavesh Chandra Roy was reportedly abducted from his home and brutally killed earlier this week. Police confirmed on Saturday that a postmortem has been conducted.

Bhavesh Roy, a vice-president of the local unit of the Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad and a revered figure in Basudebpur village, fell victim to an attack still shrouded in uncertainty. "The postmortem report has yet to be released," said Abdus Sabur, the officer-in-charge of Biral Police Station. Though a complaint from the family is pending, police assure action will follow the report's release.

Eyewitness accounts report that four men forcibly took Roy after he received a suspicious phone call. Despite efforts to save him, he was pronounced dead at Dinajpur Medical College Hospital. The assailants' identities remain unknown, but Shantana Roy, Bhavesh's wife, claims recognition of two suspects. The police, under Sabur's guidance, are actively pursuing leads to apprehend those responsible.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senator Meets Wrongly Deported Man in El Salvador

Senator Meets Wrongly Deported Man in El Salvador

 United States
2
Alabama Lawmakers Ignite Controversy with New Religious and LGBTQ+ Legislation

Alabama Lawmakers Ignite Controversy with New Religious and LGBTQ+ Legislati...

 United States
3
Tightened Visa Scrutiny: U.S. Enforces Social Media Vetting for Gaza Travelers

Tightened Visa Scrutiny: U.S. Enforces Social Media Vetting for Gaza Travele...

 Global
4
Powerful Quake Shakes Northern Chile

Powerful Quake Shakes Northern Chile

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025