RPP's Royalist Resurgence: Pushing Monarchy Protests to Restricted Zones

Nepal's royalist Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) is set to defy restrictions by staging a protest near the parliament, pushing for the monarchy's reinstatement and the release of jailed leaders. RPP President Rajendra Lingden confirmed his willingness to face arrest during the planned demonstrations on Sunday.

RPP accuses the government of overstepping in prohibiting areas, infringing fundamental rights. Leader Rabindra Mishra and Dhawal Shumsher Rana were detained post-March 28 violence, which saw two fatalities and over 100 injuries. The party, Nepal's fifth-largest and currently in opposition, plans nationwide protests in all 77 districts on April 22.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has issued strict warnings regarding law violations, emphasizing zero tolerance for acts spreading anarchy. However, the RPP intends to make a powerful statement by breaching restricted zones, advocating not only for monarchy but also for Nepal as a Hindu state.

Historically rooted in royal support, the RPP has fluctuated in political strength, recently gaining 14 seats after a decline. Nepal, home to 30.55 million people with over 81% Hindu population, witnessed the monarchy's downfall in 2008 but sees a royalist resurgence.

