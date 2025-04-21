Left Menu

Pope Francis: A Legacy of Love and Service

Pope Francis, the first Jesuit and non-European Pope since the 8th century, passed away at 88 on Easter Monday. Known for his dedication to service, peace, and the marginalized, he leaves a legacy of faith and courage. A mourning period precedes the conclave for electing a new Pope.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-04-2025 13:50 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 13:50 IST
Pope Francis (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Vatican

Pope Francis, the head of the Roman Catholic Church, passed away on Easter Monday, April 21, 2025, at the age of 88. The Vatican announced that he died at his residence in Casa Santa Marta. Cardinal Kevin Farrell, Camerlengo, delivered the somber news at the Vatican.

Cardinal Farrell expressed deep sorrow, lauding Pope Francis's commitment to the service of God and the Church, especially his dedication to the poor and marginalized. Pope Francis, once Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Buenos Aires, Argentina, became the first Jesuit Pope and the first from outside Europe since the 8th century, following Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger's resignation.

Recently hospitalized for double pneumonia, Francis had delivered his Easter message from St. Peter's Basilica. His Urbi et Orbi address emphasized global peace and disarmament. The Vatican enters a period of mourning before a conclave convenes to elect his successor to continue his mission of universal love and service.

(With inputs from agencies.)

