PM Modi Lauds Saudi Crown Prince, Eyes Collaborative Future

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for his visionary leadership and invited Saudi companies to invest in India. Their discussions included energy cooperation, Indian company involvement in Saudi projects, and the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor's transformative potential, symbolizing deepening bilateral ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-04-2025 10:31 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 10:31 IST
PM Modi Lauds Saudi Crown Prince, Eyes Collaborative Future
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a recent interview with the Arab Times, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extolled Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as a dynamic advocate of bilateral ties between India and Saudi Arabia. Modi highlighted the transformational reforms initiated by the Crown Prince, noting the deep admiration he garners from the Indian diaspora.

Modi expressed appreciation for Saudi Arabia's selection to host World Expo 2030 and FIFA World Cup 2034, describing these achievements as a testament to visionary leadership. These events, according to Modi, offer promising opportunities for Indian companies already participating in Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 projects.

Discussing energy collaboration, Modi emphasized Saudi Arabia's role as a pivotal energy partner for India, with joint projects in refineries and petrochemicals in the pipeline. He also highlighted the potential of the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor to redefine regional commerce and connectivity, proposing it as a 21st-century Silk Route.

