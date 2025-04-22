Left Menu

Indian Diaspora Gears Up for PM Modi's Historic Saudi Visit

Amid excitement in Jeddah, the Indian diaspora eagerly prepares for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Saudi Arabia. Cultural performances, including traditional Kathak dance, are being organized. The visit aims to bolster India-Saudi relations, focusing on economic and defense ties, regional peace, and cultural exchanges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-04-2025 10:40 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 10:40 IST
Indian Diaspora Gears Up for PM Modi's Historic Saudi Visit
roupe of dancers practice Kathak ahead of PM Modi's visit (Image/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Saudi Arabia

On the brink of a historic visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has embarked on a two-day trip to Saudi Arabia from April 21 to 22. The Indian diaspora in Jeddah is buzzing with excitement as they prepare to welcome him, marking a significant moment for community members proud of this occasion.

PM Modi's visit, following invitations from the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman, is his third, with previous visits in 2016 and 2019. The community in Jeddah is organizing vibrant cultural welcomes, including performances by dancers from the Good Hope Arts Academy.

Pushpa Suresh, representing the Academy, expressed enthusiasm for the visit, emphasizing the city's sacred proximity to Mecca and highlighting support received from the Indian embassy. As cultural activities unfold, PM Modi is also expected to visit local factories, engaging with Indian workers, while high-level discussions will address regional security and bilateral cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US Vice President J D Vance Begins Four-Day India Visit Amid Tightened Security

US Vice President J D Vance Begins Four-Day India Visit Amid Tightened Secur...

 India
2
Daring Operation: CoBRA Commandos Neutralize Six Naxals in Jharkhand

Daring Operation: CoBRA Commandos Neutralize Six Naxals in Jharkhand

 India
3
Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in Manipur

Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in M...

 India
4
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025