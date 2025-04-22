Indian Diaspora Gears Up for PM Modi's Historic Saudi Visit

On the brink of a historic visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has embarked on a two-day trip to Saudi Arabia from April 21 to 22. The Indian diaspora in Jeddah is buzzing with excitement as they prepare to welcome him, marking a significant moment for community members proud of this occasion.

PM Modi's visit, following invitations from the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman, is his third, with previous visits in 2016 and 2019. The community in Jeddah is organizing vibrant cultural welcomes, including performances by dancers from the Good Hope Arts Academy.

Pushpa Suresh, representing the Academy, expressed enthusiasm for the visit, emphasizing the city's sacred proximity to Mecca and highlighting support received from the Indian embassy. As cultural activities unfold, PM Modi is also expected to visit local factories, engaging with Indian workers, while high-level discussions will address regional security and bilateral cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)