Malaria Ends with Us: Uniting for a Malaria-Free Future

On World Malaria Day, Saima Wazed, WHO Regional Director for South-East Asia, underscored the critical need for ongoing investment and political determination in combating malaria. Observed every year on April 25, this day serves as a reminder of the collaborative theme, 'Malaria Ends with Us: Reinvest, Reimagine, Reignite,' endorsed by WHO and the RBM Partnership to End Malaria.

Wazed stated that World Malaria Day was established by WHO Member States in 2007 during the World Health Assembly. It underlines the necessity for sustained financial and political commitment to prevent and control malaria. This year's campaign aims to rejuvenate global and local efforts to advance towards eliminating malaria.

Despite successes, Wazed warned of ongoing challenges in the fight against malaria, including drug-resistant strains, vector adaptations, and funding declines. She stressed the importance of financial sustainability, innovation in treatment, and continued support from all societal levels. The campaign calls for a reinvestment in strategies, imaginative methodologies, and a rekindled resolve to end malaria.

The implications extend beyond government action to include individual and community involvement. Wazed highlighted successes in nations like the Maldives and Sri Lanka, which achieved malaria-free status, serving as inspiration for others. She emphasized that eradicating malaria is not just an institutional goal but a collective mission, achievable by 2030 if everyone contributes.

