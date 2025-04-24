Left Menu

Austria Boosts Renewable Energy with €70 Million and 'Made in Europe' Bonus

Austria's Ministry of Economic Affairs announced €70 million investment for renewable energy projects, offering a 20% bonus for using European-made components. Focused on photovoltaic and electricity storage, this initiative is aimed at enhancing regional industry and meeting renewable energy standards by 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 15:25 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 15:25 IST
Austria Boosts Renewable Energy with €70 Million and 'Made in Europe' Bonus
Representative Image (Photo: Pexels). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Austria

In a significant move towards renewable energy development, Austria's Ministry of Economic Affairs has declared a €70 million investment fund for the year. The fund highlights a special 'Made in Europe' bonus, specifically targeting photovoltaic and electricity storage projects.

This initiative is expected to fulfill the legally required renewable energy support by the year 2025. Projects utilizing components manufactured within Europe stand to receive a bonus of up to 20%, which is designed to bolster regional value creation and support the European industrial sector.

Highlighting Austria's expertise in inverters and battery storage technologies as pivotal to the energy transition, the bonus system is set to commence with the second funding call on June 23, 2025. Wolfgang Hattmannsdorfer, the Minister of Economic Affairs, emphasized its significance in upholding regional industry and European industrial commitment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025