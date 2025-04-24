Austria Boosts Renewable Energy with €70 Million and 'Made in Europe' Bonus

In a significant move towards renewable energy development, Austria's Ministry of Economic Affairs has declared a €70 million investment fund for the year. The fund highlights a special 'Made in Europe' bonus, specifically targeting photovoltaic and electricity storage projects.

This initiative is expected to fulfill the legally required renewable energy support by the year 2025. Projects utilizing components manufactured within Europe stand to receive a bonus of up to 20%, which is designed to bolster regional value creation and support the European industrial sector.

Highlighting Austria's expertise in inverters and battery storage technologies as pivotal to the energy transition, the bonus system is set to commence with the second funding call on June 23, 2025. Wolfgang Hattmannsdorfer, the Minister of Economic Affairs, emphasized its significance in upholding regional industry and European industrial commitment.

