India Halts Visa Services to Pakistan Amidst Rising Tensions

Tensions between India and Pakistan have escalated as India announced the suspension of visa services for Pakistani nationals following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam. On Thursday, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri briefed top diplomats from countries including Germany, Japan, and the UK about India's stringent measures.

The attack, which occurred in the scenic Baisaran meadow, claimed the lives of 25 Indian citizens and one Nepali tourist, marking one of the deadliest assaults post the 2019 Pulwama attack. Intense diplomatic activities were observed at the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi, indicating global scrutiny of the situation.

Alongside visa service suspensions, India plans to revoke all existing Pakistani visas effective April 2025 and has advised Indian nationals against traveling to Pakistan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alongside Home Minister Amit Shah, directed the holding of the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance and closure of the Attari Check Post as India seeks to counteract cross-border terrorism.

