Museum of the Future Debuts Upgraded Ameca: Multilingual AI Humanoid

In a groundbreaking unveiling, the Museum of the Future in Dubai has introduced the latest iteration of Ameca, an advanced humanoid robot now equipped with superior AI capabilities designed to enhance visitor interaction. Joining the museum's impressive lineup of futuristic technologies, Ameca embodies the institution's mission to advance AI-driven innovation and improve the human experience.

Visitors to the museum can encounter Ameca on the 'Tomorrow, Today' floor, where this cutting-edge robot functions as an intelligent assistant. Ameca now features more realistic facial expressions, natural human-like responses, and fluid movements, and it is proficient in communicating in over six languages, including Arabic, English, Chinese, Hindi, Spanish, and Russian. This multilingual prowess positions Ameca as a truly global smart assistant.

Ameca operates on the Tritium 3 system, seamlessly integrating facial and voice recognition along with instant translation capabilities. The robot's ability to analyze and respond to human emotions marks a significant advancement in human-robot interaction. Coinciding with Ameca's debut, the Museum of the Future will also host an exclusive AI Retreat, drawing over 100 global leaders, technology giants, and experts to discuss AI's transformative impact on sectors such as the economy, data, and infrastructure.

