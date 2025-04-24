Left Menu

Museum of the Future Debuts Upgraded Ameca: Multilingual AI Humanoid

Dubai's Museum of the Future reveals an updated Ameca, a multilingual humanoid robot, now featuring advanced AI capabilities. Positioned on the 'Tomorrow, Today' floor, Ameca interacts fluently in six languages, embodying the museum's vision for AI innovation. An AI Retreat highlights its unveiling, gathering global leaders to discuss AI's impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 17:45 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 17:45 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a groundbreaking unveiling, the Museum of the Future in Dubai has introduced the latest iteration of Ameca, an advanced humanoid robot now equipped with superior AI capabilities designed to enhance visitor interaction. Joining the museum's impressive lineup of futuristic technologies, Ameca embodies the institution's mission to advance AI-driven innovation and improve the human experience.

Visitors to the museum can encounter Ameca on the 'Tomorrow, Today' floor, where this cutting-edge robot functions as an intelligent assistant. Ameca now features more realistic facial expressions, natural human-like responses, and fluid movements, and it is proficient in communicating in over six languages, including Arabic, English, Chinese, Hindi, Spanish, and Russian. This multilingual prowess positions Ameca as a truly global smart assistant.

Ameca operates on the Tritium 3 system, seamlessly integrating facial and voice recognition along with instant translation capabilities. The robot's ability to analyze and respond to human emotions marks a significant advancement in human-robot interaction. Coinciding with Ameca's debut, the Museum of the Future will also host an exclusive AI Retreat, drawing over 100 global leaders, technology giants, and experts to discuss AI's transformative impact on sectors such as the economy, data, and infrastructure.

