Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Reports New Mpox Case: Effective Airport Screenings in Play

A new mpox case has been confirmed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Khyber tribal district, raising the 2025 tally to eight cases, according to Dawn. This case, the second in Khyber district, was identified at Bacha Khan International Airport.

The 31-year-old patient, planning to travel to Dubai, was screened and confirmed with mpox at Khyber Medical University's Public Health Reference Laboratory. After arriving from the UAE on April 16, he was isolated at Peshawar's Services Hospital. The health department has initiated surveillance and contact tracing per The Dawn.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa recorded 17 mpox cases since 2023, primarily linked to travel from the UAE and Saudi Arabia. Rigorous airport screenings isolate suspected cases, contributing to effective containment strategies. Health experts commend these measures for identifying cases before community spread, underscoring their superiority compared to other provinces, as reported by The Dawn. (ANI)

