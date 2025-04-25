Left Menu

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Reports New Mpox Case: Effective Airport Screenings in Play

A new mpox case in Khyber district increases Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's 2025 total to eight. The 31-year-old patient, detected at Bacha Khan International Airport, marks the region's 17th case in three years. Originating from the UAE, the region maintains strict travel screenings to curb the virus's spread.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-04-2025 16:24 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 16:24 IST
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Reports New Mpox Case: Effective Airport Screenings in Play
Representative Image (Image/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A new mpox case has been confirmed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Khyber tribal district, raising the 2025 tally to eight cases, according to Dawn. This case, the second in Khyber district, was identified at Bacha Khan International Airport.

The 31-year-old patient, planning to travel to Dubai, was screened and confirmed with mpox at Khyber Medical University's Public Health Reference Laboratory. After arriving from the UAE on April 16, he was isolated at Peshawar's Services Hospital. The health department has initiated surveillance and contact tracing per The Dawn.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa recorded 17 mpox cases since 2023, primarily linked to travel from the UAE and Saudi Arabia. Rigorous airport screenings isolate suspected cases, contributing to effective containment strategies. Health experts commend these measures for identifying cases before community spread, underscoring their superiority compared to other provinces, as reported by The Dawn. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

LLMs show strengths in climate literacy but struggle with weather data precision

Digital resilience over parental control: Future of teen online protection

AI redefines financial transparency and risk control in corporate sectors

Deep reinforcement learning could redefine insulin delivery for diabetes patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025