Political Tension Sparks Stone-Pelting Clash in Indore

In Indore, a political clash turned violent as Congress workers and BJP's youth wing BJYM engaged in a stone-pelting incident, resulting in injuries to nearly ten people, including a policeman and two journalists. The chaos followed a protest by the Youth Congress at the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi.

Officials reported that BJYM members arrived at the Congress office 'Gandhi Bhavan' attempting to stage a protest against the earlier demonstration in Delhi. Tensions escalated as Congress workers also gathered, leading to both groups hurling stones, water bottles, and even fruits at one another.

To diffuse the situation, police were forced to employ water cannons. Meanwhile, both political parties accused each other of initiating the violence, and arrests are expected as police identify the perpetrators. Injured parties included a police sub-inspector and two media persons.

(With inputs from agencies.)