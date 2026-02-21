Left Menu

Political Tension Sparks Stone-Pelting Clash in Indore

A violent clash erupted between Congress and BJP's youth wing BJYM in Indore, leading to injuries and police intervention. The confrontation followed protests at the AI Impact Summit, as political tensions boiled over with stone-throwing, prompting police to deploy water cannons to restore order.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 21-02-2026 17:14 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 17:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Indore, a political clash turned violent as Congress workers and BJP's youth wing BJYM engaged in a stone-pelting incident, resulting in injuries to nearly ten people, including a policeman and two journalists. The chaos followed a protest by the Youth Congress at the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi.

Officials reported that BJYM members arrived at the Congress office 'Gandhi Bhavan' attempting to stage a protest against the earlier demonstration in Delhi. Tensions escalated as Congress workers also gathered, leading to both groups hurling stones, water bottles, and even fruits at one another.

To diffuse the situation, police were forced to employ water cannons. Meanwhile, both political parties accused each other of initiating the violence, and arrests are expected as police identify the perpetrators. Injured parties included a police sub-inspector and two media persons.

(With inputs from agencies.)

