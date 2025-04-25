US Representative Critiques China's UN Tactics on Taiwan Exclusion

In a significant announcement at the United Nations, Ting Wu, deputy political counsellor of the US Mission, criticized China for allegedly misusing UN General Assembly Resolution 2758. This criticism, first reported by the Taipei Times, centers on China's exclusion of Taiwan from the UN, which the US opposes.

The comments came during a Security Council meeting organized by China at the UN headquarters in New York. Wu highlighted concerns over unilateralism and bullying, directly opposing China's strategy with Resolution 2758, which has historically led to Taiwan's exclusion from participating in international organizations.

Responding to Wu's statements, Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed gratitude and noted the significance of the US addressing this issue in a Security Council meeting. This follows a previous instance of US criticism in February concerning the misuse of the resolution at a WHO session, underlining ongoing international debates over Taiwan's status.

(With inputs from agencies.)