Vatican Honors Pope Francis with Simplified Sealing Ceremony

The Vatican officially ended the lying in state of Pope Francis on Friday evening, with a private ceremony held inside St. Peter's Basilica. Nearly 250,000 visitors attended public mourning over three days, CNN reported.

Pope Francis, the first Latin American and Jesuit pontiff, requested a simpler funeral. In line with his wishes, his body was placed in a single wooden coffin, replacing the traditional triple-layered coffins used in past papal funerals.

The ceremony was led by Cardinal Kevin Farrell, Camerlengo of the Holy Roman Church, assisted by church officials, including a Venezuelan archbishop and a Brazilian prelate. Some family members were present, amidst a backdrop of hymns, prayers, and a silent reflection, as Farrell placed a white silk veil over the late pope's face. Items signifying his papacy were placed inside the coffin, followed by a hymn to the Virgin Mary. The Vatican announced a vigil through the night before the funeral Mass, set for Saturday morning.

Despite heavy crowds on Italy's Liberation Day, the public showed up in thousands to pay respects. Visitors from abroad included Joana Veiga from Portugal, describing the scene as "very peaceful, calm." Pope Francis will be buried simply in Rome's Basilica di Santa Maria Maggiore, his tomb crafted from Ligurian marble, featuring only his cross and papal name inscribed as Franciscus.

(With inputs from agencies.)