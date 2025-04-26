Left Menu

Tragedy in Australia: Virginia Giuffre, Advocate Against Epstein, Dies by Suicide

Virginia Giuffre, a leading advocate in the fight against Jeffrey Epstein and sex trafficking, has died by suicide at 41 in Australia. Her family highlighted her key role in aiding investigations and inspiring fellow survivors. Her tragic death underscores the immense toll of lifelong abuse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-04-2025 10:03 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 10:03 IST
Virginia Giuffre (File photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Australia

Virginia Giuffre, known for her pivotal role in exposing Jeffrey Epstein's abuses, passed away by suicide, her family reported on Friday via NBC News. The 41-year-old resided in Neergabby, Australia, and was a prominent voice advocating for Epstein's accountability, inspiring many survivors to come forward.

Her family issued a heart-wrenching statement through NBC News, expressing, "It is with utterly broken hearts that we announce Virginia's passing at her farm in Western Australia. She succumbed to the lifelong burden of sexual abuse and trafficking." Giuffre's efforts significantly contributed to the conviction of Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's associate.

In 2002, after a judge allowed her civil suit against Prince Andrew, who she accused of sexual abuse when she was 17, Queen Elizabeth stripped him of his military titles and royal duties. Although Prince Andrew denied the allegations, his association with Epstein led to his withdrawal from public duties following public uproar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

