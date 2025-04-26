Tragedy in Australia: Virginia Giuffre, Advocate Against Epstein, Dies by Suicide

Virginia Giuffre, known for her pivotal role in exposing Jeffrey Epstein's abuses, passed away by suicide, her family reported on Friday via NBC News. The 41-year-old resided in Neergabby, Australia, and was a prominent voice advocating for Epstein's accountability, inspiring many survivors to come forward.

Her family issued a heart-wrenching statement through NBC News, expressing, "It is with utterly broken hearts that we announce Virginia's passing at her farm in Western Australia. She succumbed to the lifelong burden of sexual abuse and trafficking." Giuffre's efforts significantly contributed to the conviction of Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's associate.

In 2002, after a judge allowed her civil suit against Prince Andrew, who she accused of sexual abuse when she was 17, Queen Elizabeth stripped him of his military titles and royal duties. Although Prince Andrew denied the allegations, his association with Epstein led to his withdrawal from public duties following public uproar.

(With inputs from agencies.)