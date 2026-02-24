Parliament Demands Transparency in Prince Andrew Trade Envoy Scandal

The British House of Commons has made a significant move by approving the release of documents related to former Prince Andrew's tenure as a trade envoy. The decision comes amidst allegations that he may have improperly shared government information with the disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Ed Davey, leader of the opposition Liberal Democrats, emphasized the need for transparency, describing the scandal as both global and deeply British. Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, previously known as Prince Andrew, was arrested under suspicion of misconduct in public office but was later released without charge.

This development is part of the broader fallout from the Epstein scandal, which has highlighted the influence and power dynamics among some of the world's wealthiest and most powerful individuals, particularly within the British Establishment.

