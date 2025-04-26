Left Menu

Surge in U.S. Measles Cases Sparks Public Health Concerns

The U.S. reported 884 measles cases in 2025, marking a significant increase from last year's 285. The CDC attributes 11 outbreaks and three deaths to the disease, stressing the importance of the MMR vaccine as the primary prevention method.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-04-2025 13:05 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 13:05 IST
US records over 800 confirmed cases of measles this year (Photo/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • United States

Los Angeles (US), April 26 (ANI/WAM): A concerning surge in measles cases has been documented in the United States, with 884 confirmed cases reported thus far in the year, a stark rise from the previous year's 285 cases.

According to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 11 measles outbreaks have been identified across the nation in 2025. The CDC classifies an outbreak as comprising three or more interconnected cases. Notably, the disease has resulted in 94 hospitalizations and three fatalities across 30 U.S. jurisdictions.

The CDC underlines vaccination as the most effective measure against measles. It recommends two doses of the MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) vaccine to prevent the infection. (ANI/WAM)

(With inputs from agencies.)

