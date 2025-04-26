Balochistan Erupts in Protest Against Alleged Torture of Activists

Protests ignited across Balochistan and Karachi on Friday amidst allegations of torture of Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) leaders by Pakistani authorities, The Balochistan Post confirmed. Demonstrations organized by the BYC were a response to reported abuses against three leaders—Mahrang Baloch, Beebow Baloch, and Gulzadi Baloch—while in custody.

According to The Balochistan Post, activists and families highlighted that Beebow Baloch was forcibly removed from Hudda Jail, held without communication for hours by Counter-Terrorism Department officers, and later sent to Pishin Jail. Protests spanned multiple cities including Quetta, Karachi, and Khuzdar, with demonstrators condemning alleged torture and demanding the immediate release of the BYC leaders.

In Karachi, Faqeer Colony saw a significant police presence amid planned protests. BYC protesters faced harassment, arrests, and verbal abuse in Malir. Throughout, calls to end 'state violence' and solidarity with the detained activists resonated, as the BYC committed to continue opposing repression and demanding justice.

