Pakistan Warns India of 'All-Out War' Amid Rising Tensions

Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has issued a stern warning to India, indicating that any offensive could escalate into an 'all-out war' between the two nuclear-armed countries. This caution comes amidst escalating tensions following a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, as reported by Dawn.

In an interview with Sky News, Asif expressed concern about the global implications of a full-scale conflict in the region. He rejected allegations implicating Pakistan in the attack, instead accusing India of fabricating a crisis. The Pahalgam attack, which resulted in at least 26 fatalities, was claimed by The Resistance Front, a relatively unknown group.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi vowed accountability for the attack, but Asif dismissed the TRF's credibility and denied Lashkar-e-Taiba's involvement, asserting that the group no longer exists. Highlighting past incidents like Pulwama and Balakot as 'false flag operations,' Asif urged diplomatic solutions over military retaliation.

(With inputs from agencies.)