Reviving Tradition: Thang-Ta's Journey to National Prominence

Thang-Ta, Manipur's traditional martial art, is experiencing a resurgence among youth, gaining national and international recognition. With backing from local training centers, government support, and events like the World Thang-Ta Championship, this ancient discipline is becoming a staple in modern sports, reflecting its deep cultural roots and contemporary appeal.

In Manipur, a resurgence of interest among youth is revitalizing Thang-Ta, a traditional martial art of the state. This ancient discipline is no longer just a relic of ritual and heritage; it has found its place in modern India's sporting scene, thanks to local training centers and governmental backing.

Thang-Ta's influence is expanding both nationally and internationally. The World Thang-Ta Championship has been crucial in its cross-border promotion, with the Indian Olympic Association now recognizing it. Huidrom Premkumar, President of the World Thang-Ta Federation, notes substantial support from both state and central governments, highlighting Thang-Ta's inclusion in the Khelo India Youth Games.

The martial art recently shone at the 68th National School Games Championship 2025 in Imphal. Alongside mainstream sports like weightlifting and football, Thang-Ta emerged as a cultural and athletic highlight, with Manipur securing top honors in various categories. This growing competitive spirit is reflected in the enthusiastic participation of regions like Delhi and Jammu & Kashmir.

For participants like Khushi, a gold medallist from Delhi, Thang-Ta is more than competition; it's a cultural connection. She expressed pride in engaging with this traditional Indian martial art, especially in Manipur, its cultural heartland.

As Thang-Ta blends tradition with modernity, it symbolizes identity, resilience, and empowerment for the youth. The emergence of dedicated training centers and the sport's expanding prominence suggests a bright future where ancient practices meet contemporary dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

