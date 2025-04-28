Tibetan Flag Raised in Milton Keynes: A Symbol of Solidarity and Freedom

In a powerful display of solidarity, the Tibetan national flag was hoisted for the twelfth consecutive year on Sunday at the Nipponzan Myohoji Buddhist Temple in Milton Keynes, according to the Central Tibet Administration (CTA). The event commenced with a reflective singing bowl meditation and prayer session, led by Kunchok Nyima, creating a respectful ambiance for the gathering of around 50 attendees.

Councillor Marie Bradburn, Mayor of Milton Keynes, and Tsering Yangkey, the UK Representative of His Holiness the Dalai Lama, raised the Tibetan flag as the national anthem resonated through the site. Representative Yangkey, on her maiden visit to Milton Keynes, expressed gratitude to the mayor and attendees, also shedding light on China's transnational repression and other challenges Tibet faces, including the recent death of Tulku Hungkar Dorje and the impact of colonial boarding schools.

Mayor Bradburn shared her concern over the struggles of Tibetan children in colonial settings, emphasizing solidarity with all freedom-loving individuals. The event concluded with the popular Tibet flag run, reinforcing the community's unwavering dedication to the Tibetan cause, as noted by the CTA.

(With inputs from agencies.)