Abu Dhabi Book Fair: A Global Hub for Publishing Innovations

The Abu Dhabi International Book Fair (ADIBF) is a pivotal platform anticipating the future of publishing, drawing in 1,400 publishers from 96 countries. It serves as a grand cultural and intellectual gathering, championing Emirati publishing in global forums.

Amira Bukadra, Chairperson of the Emirates Publishers Association, told the Emirates News Agency (WAM) about the Association's dedication to leveraging ADIBF as a connector for Emirati publishers worldwide. She emphasized raising awareness of the Association's diverse initiatives to advance the publishing sector.

The Association is proactive in international book fairs, showcasing the Emirati publishing sector's successes and creativity. Their Publishers Training Programme, crafted with experts, includes writing, publishing, and marketing workshops, driving industry evolution and innovation.

Strategies for supporting publishers in new markets are also prioritized, with ADIBF's programme offering workshops and sessions on publishing trends. This aims to boost professional skills and introduce modern industry tools.

