Abu Dhabi Book Fair: A Global Hub for Publishing Innovations

The Abu Dhabi International Book Fair showcases the future of publishing with over 1,400 publishers from 96 countries. The Emirates Publishers Association highlights initiatives for sustaining the Emirati sector's global impact, featuring training programs and innovative strategies to enhance professional competencies and explore new market opportunities.

Abu Dhabi Book Fair: A Global Hub for Publishing Innovations
Abu Dhabi International Book Fair shapes future of publishing sector (Photo/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
The Abu Dhabi International Book Fair (ADIBF) is a pivotal platform anticipating the future of publishing, drawing in 1,400 publishers from 96 countries. It serves as a grand cultural and intellectual gathering, championing Emirati publishing in global forums.

Amira Bukadra, Chairperson of the Emirates Publishers Association, told the Emirates News Agency (WAM) about the Association's dedication to leveraging ADIBF as a connector for Emirati publishers worldwide. She emphasized raising awareness of the Association's diverse initiatives to advance the publishing sector.

The Association is proactive in international book fairs, showcasing the Emirati publishing sector's successes and creativity. Their Publishers Training Programme, crafted with experts, includes writing, publishing, and marketing workshops, driving industry evolution and innovation.

Strategies for supporting publishers in new markets are also prioritized, with ADIBF's programme offering workshops and sessions on publishing trends. This aims to boost professional skills and introduce modern industry tools.

(With inputs from agencies.)

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

