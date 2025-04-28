Left Menu

US Embassy Uncovers Visa Fraud in New Delhi: FIR Filed

The US Embassy in New Delhi has lodged an FIR at Chanakyapuri Police Station against Jatinder Singh and his agent, Rajinder Sharma, for using fake documents in a visa application. An investigation is ongoing under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, alleging forgery and conspiracy.

Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The US Embassy in New Delhi has taken decisive action by filing a First Information Report (FIR) against Jatinder Singh and his agent. The accusations involve attempts to acquire a US visa through fraudulent means. The case was registered at Chanakyapuri Police Station, invoking several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

According to the report, the incident unfolded on April 22, 2025, when Singh applied for a non-immigrant visa, presenting what turned out to be fake employment documents. During the interview, he admitted to never having worked for the company mentioned, raising doubts about his entire application.

The Embassy suspects that Singh conspired with Rajinder Sharma, from Jalandhar, to produce counterfeit documents. The Embassy's spokesperson expressed confidence in their evidence, gathered through extensive experience in document fraud investigations, pointing to a broader conspiracy involving unknown individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

