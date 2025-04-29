Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Borno: IED Explosion Claims 26 Lives

An improvised explosive device (IED) exploded in northeastern Nigeria, claiming 26 lives and injuring three. The vehicles detonated the IED on a road connecting Rann and Gamboru Ngala in Borno state, a region affected by extremist violence. No group has claimed responsibility, but suspect groups remain active.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nigeria

At least 26 people were tragically killed, and three others were injured when two vehicles detonated an improvised explosive device (IED) in northeastern Nigeria. As reported by TASS and corroborated by local residents, the deadly incident occurred on Monday along the road connecting the towns of Rann and Gamboru Ngala in Borno state—a region historically beset by extremist violence.

Local residents described how the vehicles unknowingly triggered the concealed explosive as they traveled between the two towns, leading to a devastating blast. The unfortunate survivors were swiftly transported to the nearest hospital for emergency medical treatment; however, details regarding their current conditions remain undisclosed, according to reports from TASS.

The International Safety Organization, providing security services to foreign non-governmental organizations in Nigeria's northeast, confirmed the tragic incident through an internal memo. While no group has claimed responsibility for the explosion, Borno state continues to be a stronghold for militant groups such as Boko Haram, who have executed numerous attacks over the years, persistently destabilizing the region and threatening civilian safety. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

