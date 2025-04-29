Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes South Waziristan: Blast Targets Peace Committee

A deadly blast in South Waziristan killed at least seven people, injuring more than a dozen, during a peace committee meeting. The incident underscores the growing violence in the region, fueled by tensions with the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan after their ceasefire withdrawal in late 2022.

  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A devastating explosion tore through a peace committee office in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's South Waziristan on Monday, claiming at least seven lives and injuring over a dozen others, as reported by police and health officials. The attack underscored the escalating instability in the region, according to Dawn.

No group has claimed responsibility, but tensions have been heightening in KP, particularly after the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan ended its ceasefire with the government in November 2022, vowing to intensify attacks on security entities. The assault in South Waziristan contributes to a troubling rise in violence that has heightened alerts among officials and civilians alike. Wana City's SHO Usman Nazir confirmed the blast took place around 11 a.m. targeting a meeting in progress, resulting in seven deaths and 16 injuries, with five in critical condition.

Peace committee member Saifur Rehman was among the injured but is stable, according to Dawn. KP Health Adviser Ehtesham Ali condemned the attack, confirming seven fatalities and approximately 15 injured receiving medical care. Emergency procedures were implemented in hospitals, with staff remaining on duty to manage the surge of patients.

The District Headquarters Hospital in Wana reported admitting nine injured victims post-blast, while viral images depicted thick smoke engulfing the scene. Senator Sherry Rehman condemned the attack on X, expressing profound grief over the six lives lost and denouncing it as an act of cowardice. She reiterated that security forces and the public remain resilient against terrorist violence, reported Dawn.

Peace committees have been operational in South Waziristan since 2007, established to expel foreign militants. Key figures like Mullah Nazir, instrumental in their success, were later targeted and killed in a 2013 US drone strike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

