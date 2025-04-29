Liberal Party on Track for Historic Fourth Term Amidst Political Tension

The Liberal Party is on the cusp of a historic fourth consecutive term in Canada's federal election, as projected by CBC News. This comes despite previous challenges in opinion polls, with questions still lingering about whether they will achieve a minority or majority government. A majority requires winning 172 seats, a threshold yet to be confirmed by early results.

According to CTV News, Prime Minister Mark Carney, who stepped up after Justin Trudeau's resignation, has guided the Liberals through a volatile campaign. Contesting against figures like Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, Carney's leadership leads the Liberals to a potential landmark fourth term, a rare phenomenon in Canadian political history.

The election unfolded under extraordinary conditions, with external threats from U.S. President Donald Trump impacting the campaign. Trump's remarks, branding Canada as the '51st state', exacerbated political tensions. Carney countered these challenges by championing Canadian sovereignty and economic resilience, as indicated by an IPSOS poll showing a four-point lead for the Liberals.

Carney justified the early election call as a strategic move to seek a new mandate amidst what he described as an existential crisis brought on by U.S. challenges. His background in central banking and opposition to annexation rhetoric boosted his electoral appeal, emphasizing messages of resilience that resonated with voters nationwide.

Unlike his predecessor, Justin Trudeau, whose foreign policy strained India-Canada relations, Carney sought to mend ties, openly offering condolences after the Pahalgam terror attack, signaling a diplomatic shift toward India.

