UN Chief Calls for Calm amid India-Pakistan Tensions

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has taken diplomatic steps to address the rising tensions between India and Pakistan. Following the recent Pahalgam terror attack, he reached out to Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, urging both nations to pursue justice through lawful means.

During a press briefing, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric highlighted the Secretary-General's grave concerns about the situation. He reiterated Guterres' condemnation of the April 22nd attack in Jammu and Kashmir, emphasizing the need for accountability. Guterres voiced a compelling warning about the potential catastrophic consequences should the tensions escalate further between India and Pakistan.

The urgency for de-escalation was underscored by Guterres' offer of UN assistance to facilitate dialogue between the two nations. Jaishankar acknowledged international support for India's stance, while Sharif insisted on a neutral investigation and reaffirmed Pakistan's readiness to defend itself if necessary.

