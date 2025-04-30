Left Menu

Persistent Protests in Sindh Halt Key Transport Routes

Protests against controversial canal projects diverting Indus River water persist for eleven days in Sindh, blocking routes to Punjab. Demonstrators demand dismantling of canal projects and military withdrawal. Nationalist parties plan further actions, impacting food transport and sparking public anger across the region.

30-04-2025
Sindh-Punjab transport blocked for 11th day as protests against Indus canal projects escalate (Photo/@TBPEnglish). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

For the eleventh day, protests against controversial canal projects diverting water from the Indus River persist across Sindh. As reported by The Balochistan Post (TBP), these demonstrations have completely obstructed all transport routes from Sindh to Punjab.

Protesters demand the dismantling of all Punjab-built canals on the Indus and the military's exit from occupied lands in Sindh, threatening to escalate the protests until their demands are met. The protests have led to instances of violence and detentions by police.

The Jiye Sindh Qaumi Mahaz (JSQM) Bashir Khan Group announced a May 11 shutdown of rail lines from Sindh to Punjab, with nationalist parties planning to broaden the movement. Public anger has also targeted PPP offices, and border sit-ins have halted goods transport indefinitely, protesting the federal government's canal projects, part of the USD 720 million "Green Pakistan" plan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

