All 133 Cardinal Electors to Vote in Pivotal May Conclave

The College of Cardinals has officially announced that all 133 cardinal electors are entitled to cast their votes in the next conclave, as reported by Vatican news.

This ruling arises from a declaration issued by the Cardinals during the General Congregation on Wednesday, a pivotal moment in the lead-up to the May 7 conclave.

According to Vatican News, the declaration clarifies that every voting Cardinal in the conclave is eligible to choose the next Pope. Originally, the Apostolic Constitution Universi Dominici Gregis set the voting limit at 120 Cardinals. However, the late Pope Francis extended this threshold by appointing more than 120 Cardinals who are under 80 years old. Therefore, the Cardinals have asserted that those beyond the designated limit have had their eligibility to elect the Roman Pontiff established upon their appointment and publication, in line with paragraph 36 of the same Apostolic Constitution.

Vatican News adds that the Cardinal assembly expressed gratitude towards Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu, who opted out of participating in the upcoming conclave for the Church's welfare.

The congregation has also urged that judicial investigations in the corruption allegations against Cardinal Becciu be resolved definitively.

The conclave, due on May 7, will take place at the Vatican's Sistine Chapel, which will be inaccessible to visitors during the proceedings.

Commencing with a solemn Eucharistic celebration featuring the votive Mass 'Pro Eligendo Papa,' the cardinal electors will proceed to the Sistine Chapel in a solemn procession to initiate the Pope's election.

Throughout the decision-making process, the cardinal electors are required to maintain confidentiality, refraining from any outside communication unless critically urgent. These restrictions emphasize the seriousness of the conclave, which is strictly held within the Vatican Apostolic Palace's sealed-off Sistine Chapel.

To validly select a new Pope, the electors present must reach a two-thirds majority. After each voting session, the ballots are incinerated. If no consensus is reached, black smoke arises from a chimney above the Sistine Chapel. A successful election results in white smoke, signaling the new Pope's election to the world. The Cardinal Proto-Deacon then joyously proclaims, 'Annuntio vobis gaudium magnum; Habemus Papam,' indicating the appointment of the new Pontiff.

The newly elected Pope subsequently delivers the Apostolic Blessing 'Urbi et Orbi' from the Loggia of St Peter's Basilica.

(With inputs from agencies.)