World Police Summit 2025: Pioneering Security Innovations in Dubai

The World Police Summit 2025 in Dubai gathers global security leaders to discuss cutting-edge technologies, community safety, and cross-border collaboration. With over 150 speakers from 100+ countries, the event emphasizes aviation security, cyber threats, and ethical policing, underscoring Dubai's leadership in global law enforcement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-05-2025 13:39 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 13:39 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Dubai, UAE, May 1 - Under the esteemed patronage of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai will host the fourth World Police Summit at the Dubai World Trade Centre from May 13 to 15. This event, organized by Dubai Police, will feature more than 150 speakers and attract security leaders from over 100 countries.

The summit aims to serve as a global nexus for law enforcement cooperation and knowledge exchange, focusing on cutting-edge technologies, community safety strategies, and international collaboration. Emirates continues its partnership as the official airline, reflecting a joint dedication to enhancing aviation security and combating cyber and terrorism threats.

Dubai Police's leadership in international security will be highlighted, as stated by Lieutenant General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri. The summit will feature significant voices including UNICRI's Irakli Beridze, U.S. Consul Michael LeVine, human trafficking advocate Theresa Flores, cybercrime expert Dr. Charis Savvides, and ethics advisor Jimena Viveros.

Panel discussions will tackle vital issues such as children's rights in digital realms, featuring experts like Maryam Al Obaid from The Executive Council and ISPCAN CEO Pragathi Tummala. The summit also covers topics such as anti-money laundering, organized crime, AI in policing, aviation security, and more, across four platforms and 12 specialized tracks.

Supported by global entities like the FBI, UNODC, and EUROPOL, and featuring partners like Samsung and ESRI, the summit will host an exhibition of over 200 companies showcasing innovations in AI, surveillance, and maritime security, positioning it as a pivotal event in the future of public safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

